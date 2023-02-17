scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

35 file nominations for Baroda Cricket Association election

Last week, Amin and Gaekwad jointly announced a truce “in the interest of cricket” and decided to skip a contest in the election to be held on February 26.

Vadodara, Baroda Cricket Association, Baroda Cricket Association election, Baroda Cricket Association poll, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairsLast week Gaekwad and Amin announced that the groups were leaving behind their bitter past to join hands to work for the bettement of cricket in Vadodara, which has been known to produce international players.
Listen to this article
35 file nominations for Baroda Cricket Association election
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

As many as 35 candidates filed nominations on the last day of filing papers for the election of  Baroda Cricket Association on Thursday, after an “understanding” between rival groups — Revival and Royal — headed by president Pranav Amin and Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, respectively.

Last week, Amin and Gaekwad jointly announced a truce “in the interest of cricket” and decided to skip a contest in the election to be held on February 26.

On Thursday, as 35 candidates chosen through mutual understanding filed nominations for 31 posts, it became evident that the upcoming polls will not turn into a contest between the two groups.

BCA vice-president Sheetal Mehta said, “The process of filing nominations for the BCA term from 2022-2025 term began Wednesday and Thursday was the last date to file nominations. The scrutiny of the forms will be held on Friday and Saturday is the last date of the withdrawal of nominations. The two groups have taken a joint decision and fielded the candidates.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...

Apart from candidates of the two groups, five other candidates have also filed nominations.

Last week Gaekwad and Amin announced that the groups were leaving behind their bitter past to join hands to work for the bettement of cricket in Vadodara, which has been known to produce international players.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 00:12 IST
Next Story

HC notice to Chandigarh on plea challenging electric vehicle policy

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close