35 file nominations for Baroda Cricket Association election

As many as 35 candidates filed nominations on the last day of filing papers for the election of Baroda Cricket Association on Thursday, after an “understanding” between rival groups — Revival and Royal — headed by president Pranav Amin and Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, respectively.

Last week, Amin and Gaekwad jointly announced a truce “in the interest of cricket” and decided to skip a contest in the election to be held on February 26.

On Thursday, as 35 candidates chosen through mutual understanding filed nominations for 31 posts, it became evident that the upcoming polls will not turn into a contest between the two groups.

BCA vice-president Sheetal Mehta said, “The process of filing nominations for the BCA term from 2022-2025 term began Wednesday and Thursday was the last date to file nominations. The scrutiny of the forms will be held on Friday and Saturday is the last date of the withdrawal of nominations. The two groups have taken a joint decision and fielded the candidates.”

Apart from candidates of the two groups, five other candidates have also filed nominations.

Last week Gaekwad and Amin announced that the groups were leaving behind their bitter past to join hands to work for the bettement of cricket in Vadodara, which has been known to produce international players.