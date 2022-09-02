3 of family die after car falls into reservoir

Three of a family, including a three-year-old, were killed when the car they were travelling in from Netrang in Bharuch district to Rajpipla in Narmada district, fell into the reservoir of the Baladeva dam when the driver — one of the deceased — lost control after hitting a pothole late on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Sandeep Kumar Vasava (38), his wife Yogita (35) and their three-year-old daughter Mahi were travelling to Sandeep’s parents’ home in Vadiya village near Rajpipla from an outing in Netrang, when the accident occurred. While Sandeep was the son of a retired police official, his wife Yogita was a Talati posted in Netrang taluka.

“The family had gone out for a drive and were returning home after dinner when they encountered the potholed stretch near Ramanpura bridge. Sandeep lost control of the vehicle while trying to veer off a huge pothole when the car plunged into the reservoir of Baladev dam… As the reservoir is full at this time, they drowned,” an a police officer said.

On Thursday, the final rites were held at Vadiya village. Sandeep’s father Lavdhan Vasava has filed a police complaint seeking a probe into the death of his son’s family.