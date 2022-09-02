scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

3 of family die after car falls into reservoir

The deceased, identified as Sandeep Kumar Vasava (38), his wife Yogita (35) and their three-year-old daughter Mahi were travelling to Sandeep’s parents’ home in Vadiya village near Rajpipla from an outing in Netrang, when the accident occurred.

car accident, road accident, car falls into reservoir, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsOn Thursday, the final rites were held at Vadiya village. Sandeep’s father Lavdhan Vasava has filed a police complaint seeking a probe into the death of his son’s family.

Three of a family, including a three-year-old, were killed when the car they were travelling in from Netrang in Bharuch district to Rajpipla in Narmada district, fell into the reservoir of the Baladeva dam when the driver — one of the deceased — lost control after hitting a pothole late on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Sandeep Kumar Vasava (38), his wife Yogita (35) and their three-year-old daughter Mahi were travelling to Sandeep’s parents’ home in Vadiya village near Rajpipla from an outing in Netrang, when the accident occurred.  While Sandeep was the son of a retired police official, his wife Yogita was a Talati posted in Netrang taluka.

“The family had gone out for a drive and were returning home after dinner when they encountered the potholed stretch near Ramanpura bridge. Sandeep lost control of the vehicle while trying to veer off a huge pothole when the car plunged into the reservoir of Baladev dam… As the reservoir is full at this time, they drowned,” an a police officer said.

On Thursday, the final rites were held at Vadiya village. Sandeep’s father Lavdhan Vasava has filed a police complaint seeking a probe into the death of his son’s family.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new worldPremium
28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world
UPSC Key-September 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘State and Religion’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘State and Religion’ or ‘...
Savarkar, a bulbul and the misplaced metaphorPremium
Savarkar, a bulbul and the misplaced metaphor
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 03:36:47 am
Next Story

Man arrested with MD drugs worth Rs 18 lakh in Ahmedabad

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Mumbai: MNS worker booked for slapping woman

Mumbai: MNS worker booked for slapping woman

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

India's unemployment rate zooms to 1-year high in Aug

India's unemployment rate zooms to 1-year high in Aug

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem
Opinion

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem

How death of a pregnant Indian woman led to Ireland changing its abortion law

How death of a pregnant Indian woman led to Ireland changing its abortion law

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement