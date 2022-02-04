3 months since Valsad suicide: SIT still searching for clues, says not ‘bound by time’ to finish probe

Three months after a 19-year-old woman was found hanging inside the Gujarat Queen train in Valsad on November 4, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is still searching for clues to nab the unidentified accused of the alleged gangrape that took place in Vadodara city on October 29.

The SIT, which has not made any arrests in the case so far, said that it is not “bound by the time” to complete the investigation or file a summary in a court.

According to the victim’s account in her diary, she was allegedly abducted from a lane near vaccine institute ground while she was riding her bicycle and taken to a deserted spot inside the ground and raped. She said that her culprits wanted to kill her.

In absence of medical evidence to support the allegation of gangrape as well as any direct evidence from the site of the alleged crime, the police is relying on the statements of three witnesses, who met her immediately after the alleged incident.

The SIT has received no support from the victim’s forensic and histopathology reports, which have remained inconclusive about the alleged sexual assault. Investigating Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Railways, BS Jadav told The Indian Express that the SIT has not yet decided to close probe.

Jadav said, “The SIT has been formed by the government and is still active… Since we did not make any arrests so far, we are not bound by time to file a charge-sheet. We are continuing our investigation. We are yet to find clues about the suspects of the gang rape. There is no decision yet to file any closure summary.”

As per the process, in case an arrest has been made in an FIR, the police is bound by a time period of 90 days from the date of arrest, to file a chargesheet.

SIT officials said that with an inconclusive medical report as well as the absence of direct eye-witnesses, police have relied on an exhaustive search of people, who were present in the vicinity of the crime on October 29.

According to the post-mortem report, the deceased “died due to asphyxial death” on November 4.

The postmortem report mentions the presence of an “old wound abrasions over the right thigh…, a wound of six centimetres on the left upper arm and a four centrimetre wound on the right inguinal region…”.

Two persons, who were interrogated by the SIT in December, including a security guard, from whose possession the victim’s bicycle was allegedly found in a damaged condition, were given a clean chit.

DySP Jadav also confirmed that the detailed histopathology report of the victim did not confirm any sexual assault or presence of any semen strains.

A top official of the SIT said, “We have tried to reconstruct the sequence of events as described by her … there are a lot of loopholes that we have not been able to close.”