3 held in Anand for selling 600 phones bought on EMI, defaulting payment

Three persons were arrested in Anand on Friday in a case related to cheating people by selling at least 600 mobile phones purchased from an e-commerce website on EMI to unsuspecting customers who eventually end up with a “locked phone” due to non-payment of EMI.

According to the Anand cyber police, the accused allegedly also charged money for “reopening” the handsets locked by the e-commerce website.

According to inspector LD Gamara of cyber police station, Anand district, the accused were involved in a racket of purchasing mobile phones on EMI through Flipkart by allegedly registering accounts under pseudo names using bogus SIM cards.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“They then purchased mobile phones on EMI option and sold them to other dealers. These mobile phones are called “cutting” handsets because they are sold at a cheaper price than the MRP. Once the dealer passes it on to the unsuspecting customer, the accused stop paying the EMIs. Eventually, the phones are locked and the customer returns to the dealer for help. The accused then charge a hefty sum to unlock the phone,” Gamara said.

The arrested have been identified as Petlad residents Nilesh Kishore Lakhvani, Mehboob Abdul Vohra, and Imran Noor Vohra. Two other accused Ajay Khurana and Meet Solanki — also residents of Petlad, are on the run.

“Lakhvani seems to be the mastermind in the case as he was the one purchasing the mobile phones and selling them to others,” Gamara added.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections for criminal breach of trust (406), cheating (420), and abettor present when offence is committed (114).