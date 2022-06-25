scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 24, 2022
Must Read

3 held in Anand for selling 600 phones bought on EMI, defaulting payment

According to the Anand cyber police, the accused allegedly also charged money for “reopening” the handsets locked by the e-commerce website.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
June 25, 2022 1:35:28 am
The arrested have been identified as Petlad residents Nilesh Kishore Lakhvani, Mehboob Abdul Vohra, and Imran Noor Vohra.

Three persons were arrested in Anand on Friday in a case related to cheating people by selling at least 600 mobile phones purchased from an e-commerce website on EMI to unsuspecting customers who eventually end up with a “locked phone” due to non-payment of EMI.

According to the Anand cyber police, the accused allegedly also charged money for “reopening” the handsets locked by the e-commerce website.

According to inspector LD Gamara of cyber police station, Anand district, the accused were involved in a racket of purchasing mobile phones on EMI through Flipkart by allegedly registering accounts under pseudo names using bogus SIM cards.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
“They then purchased mobile phones on EMI option and sold them to other dealers. These mobile phones are called “cutting” handsets because they are sold at a cheaper price than the MRP. Once the dealer passes it on to the unsuspecting customer, the accused stop paying the EMIs. Eventually, the phones are locked and the customer returns to the dealer for help. The accused then charge a hefty sum to unlock the phone,” Gamara said.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...Premium
UPSC Key-June 24, 2022: Know why ‘Sorrow of Assam’ to ‘Sri La...
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...Premium
As rebel Sena MLAs transited Surat, CR Paatil ran show from behind the sc...
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...Premium
Psychosis, addiction, chronic vomiting: As weed becomes more potent, teen...
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...
More Premium Stories >>

The arrested have been identified as Petlad residents Nilesh Kishore Lakhvani, Mehboob Abdul Vohra, and Imran Noor Vohra. Two other accused Ajay Khurana and Meet Solanki — also residents of Petlad, are on the run.

“Lakhvani seems to be the mastermind in the case as he was the one purchasing the mobile phones and selling them to others,” Gamara added.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections for criminal breach of trust (406), cheating (420), and abettor present when offence is committed (114).

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Baroda News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 24: Latest News
Advertisement