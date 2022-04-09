22-year-old held for ‘raping’ minor in Vadodara

The Vadodara city police arrested a 22-year-old-man Friday for allegedly raping his seven-year-old relative. The incident occurred Thursday night when the accused enticed the girl with chocolates and raped her in an open plot near her house.

According to an FIR filed by the minor’s father, the accused allegedly came to the minor’s house around 8 pm Thursday and took her away from her parents, promising to buy her chocolate. However, he then took her to an open plot where a tractor was parked. The FIR states that the accused took the girl behind the tractor and raped her in the dark.

The victim was later found her injured and in shock by her parents. Police said that she narrated the incident to her family after which the family approached the police to file an FIR against the accused. On Friday, the police arrested the accused under the IPC Section for rape (376 A) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Police said the girl was in a stable condition.