21 booked as two cops injured in ‘clash’ in Borsad, probe on

The Anand district police has booked 21 persons for rioting and injuring police personnel after two communities came face-to-face in Borsad town in the wee hours of Sunday. Two police constables were injured when members of a minority community allegedly clashed with the police after rumours that the police had picked up two persons from the community for questioning following an altercation with local municipality officials over a walk-through space between a temple and a ‘wadi’ (open plot) of the community.

Anand Superintendent of Police, Ajit Rajiaan, told this newspaper that the clash happened around 2 am Sunday when the rumours started to spread.

“There was a rumour making rounds that the police have apprehended two persons from the minority community for questioning after an altercation earlier over a space of 15*10 feet walk-through that falls between a local temple and the wadi of the minority community. They (the minority community) have cleaned it and paved it as a walk-through, which has become a cause of dispute… At around 2 am, both communities came face-to-face and were involved in a heated altercation. The police intervened and dispersed the crowd but as the unit began patrolling the area, a mob from the minority community attacked the police and started pelting stones. Two police personnel were injured in the clash,” Rajiaan said.

The clash took place ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) in Anand Sunday morning. However, Rajiaan stated the clash was not linked to Shah’s visit.

Several units of the district police rushed to Borsad as soon as the clash broke out. Rajiaan said that one company of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) has been deployed in Borsad to ensure law and order.

“We have identified 21 persons booked in the FIR and there is more CCTV footage that we are going through. They have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections for attempt to murder (307), voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty (333), unlawful assembly (143), rioting (147) and offence committed by member of unlawful assembly for common goal (149),” Rajiaan added.