2019 Vadodara ‘Custodial death’: Two more witnesses depose before court

Two more panch witnesses deposed in the Vadodara court on Wednesday in the ongoing trial of the alleged custodial killing of Babu Shaikh, a 65-year-old migrant from Telangana, who went “missing” after being picked up by the personnel of Fatehgunj police station in Vadodara on December 10, 2019.

The witnesses of the prosecution deposed in connection with the police seizure of the hatchback car belonging to assistant head constable Mahesh Rathwa, in which the accused allegedly ferried Nisar’s body to the disposal site.

Three panch witnesses have deposed so far during the trial in the case that commenced on December 2 in the court of principal district and sessions judge MR Mengdey of Vadodara.

In 2021, after the Vadodara police initiated a probe in the case, Rathwa — then attached to the Fatehgunj police station — said in his statement that the accused confessed to have used his hatchback car to ferry Nisar’s body for cremation on the banks of Mahisagar river near Fajalpur. The Gujarat Crime Investigation Department (CID) later named Rathwa as an accused in the case. Rathwa was arrested and granted bail later.

In its 105-page chargesheet, the CID said, “The (then absconding) accused PSI Rathod assisted the accused in covering up the crime by setting up an unauthorised parallel investigation, for which they made witnesses sign affidavits of distorted statements…”

“Both Rathwa and Rathod were not directly involved but were fully aware of the crime but did not inform their superiors… the six accused also destroyed the belt and rope in the computer room of the police station, where they had allegedly tied Nisar to a chair and physically tortured him to death,” the chargesheet said,” the chargesheet added.

More witnesses will depose in court on the next hearing on December 28. Nisar, who came to Vadodara from Telangana to sell bedsheets, allegedly went missing on December 10, 2019, after he was apprehended in the Fulwadi area by the Fatehgunj police station on suspicion of theft.

On October 21 and November 3, the CID also conducted extensive search operations after dredging the Narmada main canal in Vadodara and made multiple inquiries in villages in the catchment areas of Mahisagar river, but in vain. In a sealed cover report filed before the bench on December 1, 2020, the CID said that Nisar “has expired and his dead body is yet to be recovered”.

The CID said in a report to the HC that a total of eight accused policemen — six of who are in judicial custody, under charges of murder and disappearance of evidence have been “uncooperative”.

On November 25, 2020, the state CID filed a 900-page primary chargesheet in the Vadodara court against the six arrested policemen — inspector DB Gohil, police sub-inspector D M Rabari and Lok Rakshak Dal jawans Pankaj Mavjibhai, Yoge-ndra Jilansinh, Rajiv Savjibhai, and Hitesh Shambubhai.

The chargesheet also booked then sub-inspector Dilipsinh Rathod and assistant head constable Mahesh Rathwa who were then attached to the Fatehgunj police station. While Rathwa was arrested and later released on bail, Rathod has been declared an absconder.

On December 2, all accused except Rathwa, were present for the hearing.