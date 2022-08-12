2019 custodial death in Vadodara: Victim’s son says accused policeman threatened him

Son of a migrant worker from Telangana who allegedly died in police custody in Vadodara in 2019 Wednesday approached the Gotri police station, complaining of death threat against him by one of the six accused police personnel.

Salim, son of Babu Shaikh, 65, who allegedly died in custody at the Fatehgunj police station in Vadodara on December 10, 2019, was present in the Vadodara district court on Wednesday to submit an affidavit seeking expedition of the trial in the alleged custodial death of his father. In his complaint, Salim told police that the accused accosted him near the parking area and allegedly issued a death threat in presence of jail police escorting him.

A resident of Nanded in Maharashtra, Salim stated, “As per the directions of the Gujarat High Court, a case has been registered against then inspector and five other personnel of Fatehgunj police station under Indian Penal Code Section 302 in the custodial death of my father, Babu Shaikh Nisar. The case is now before the court of the Principal District and Sessions Judge in Vadodara after the charge sheet was filed.”

“Today (Wednesday), I was present in the sessions court… After the hearing was adjourned, I was waiting near the parking when one of the accused — Rajesh Savji Gadchar alias Raju Rabari — was passing by, escorted by police… He threatened me saying, ‘What were you able to do to me? I will be acquitted of all charges and once I am freed, I will not allow you to live… I will kill you’,” Salim said in his complaint.

Salim said the officer in charge of Gadchar’s escort had to intervene and “drag away” the accused. “I was scared and could not immediately file a complaint. However, after gathering courage, I have come to file the application before police… police should conduct a probe,” Salim stated.

In his affidavit before the district court, Salim said the accused have been “delaying the commencement of the trial on purpose” and then inspector DB Gohil, who is the prime accused in the case, withdrew an interim bail application in the high court in March this year, to apply for regular bail if the trial does not commence within six months.

Salim’s advocate Imtiyaz Qureshi told this newspaper, “The court is yet to frame charges. The accused have been delaying the process by not appearing before the court… in every hearing held so far, one of the six accused excuses himself citing medical emergency in judicial custody. This is done so that the six-month period ends in September…”

An official of the Vadodara city police said that Salim’s application was being “seriously looked into” and a necessary probe would be initiated. Nisar, who had arrived in Vadodara to sell bedsheets, allegedly went missing on December 10, 2019, after he was apprehended in Fulwadi area by personnel from Fatehgunj police station on suspicion of theft.

On October 21 and November 3, the CID conducted an extensive search, dredging the Narmada main canal in Vadodara, and made multiple inquiries in villages in the catchment areas of Mahisagar river, where the accused were suspected to have burnt the body. However, it yielded no result. In a report filed before the bench in a sealed cover on December 1, 2020, the CID said that Nisar “has expired and his body is yet to be recovered”.