20 arrested after accident, assault lead to clashes, vandalism of vehicles in Vadodara

Twenty people were arrested in Vadodara on Monday for alleged rioting in which a temple was desecrated Sunday late night.

\According to personnel of Karelibaug police station in Vadodara city, clashes broke out between two groups around midnight following an alleged assault of a two-wheeler rider at Amda-vadi Pol. Within minutes, it escalated, with stone-pelting and mobs allegedly vandalising private vehicles along the stretch from Raopura Tower to Jubileebaug area.

The mob also damaged parked handcarts of street vendors before allegedly desecrating the idol of a temple in Jubileebaug area, police said.

Two FIRs — one at the Raopura police station and the second at Karelibaug — were filed Monday as a midnight street fight between two groups over an alleged incident of rash driving spilled over to violence and stone-pelting.

The FIR filed at Raopura is against 10 unidentified persons for allegedly assaulting a man, while the one at Karelibaug was filed against a mob of 20 unidentified persons for rioting and the alleged desecration of a temple.

The mob dispersed as teams from Raopura and Karelibaug police stations, along with senior officials of the Vadodara city police, rushed to the spot. Local political leaders also arrived at the spot to urge the police to conduct an immediate search and combing operation. The idol of the temple was replaced by sourcing it from a local maker at around 1.30 am.

Raopura street in Vadodara’s old city witnessed a tense Monday morning as police began rounding up the suspects in the FIRs filed.

Inspector VK Desai of Karelibaug police station told The Indian Express that all 20 accused in the alleged temple attack have been identified and arrested. “We have identified 20 accused and arrested them on Monday. The probe is ongoing but it appears that vandalising the temple was not pre-planned. It occurred during the clash that followed the first attack… The accused are all above 25 years of age,” Desai said.

According to the FIR registered at Raopura, the first incident took place at the junction of Amdavadi Pol area around midnight when a group of 10 people — unidentified so far — assaulted the complainant on suspicion that he had indulged in rash driving, the police said. “There was a rumour that a two-wheeler rider was zooming in the area and harassing locals in which some people were hurt… The group of the accused claimed that they were looking for the said two-wheeler when they came across the complainant and assumed him to be the person they were looking for. They assaulted him before his friend reached to his aid and rushed him to SSG hospital,” said Megha Tewar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, C Division.