Gujarat: 2 of 3 women inmates who fled Nari Sanrakshan Gruh nabbed

Rajkot Local Crime Branch (LCB) Wednesday nabbed two of the three women inmates who escaped from the Nari Sanrakshan Gruh in Nizampura in Vadodara. The two nabbed include one of the two absconding Bangladeshi women and a third woman from West Bengal. The LCB handed over the custody of the women to the Vadodara city police which further entrusted the women back to the Narigruh.

According to the Vadodara Detection of Crime Branch (DCB), which had launched a search for the women since they escaped in the wee hours on Tuesday, the women had been spotted on CCTV near Ahmedabad and tracked to Rajkot.

Assistant Commissioner of Police DS Chauhan said, “We had conducted an investigation to track them down and tipped off the Rajkot LCB regarding their location found on CCTV as well as a person whom one of the girls would have tried to contact. As expected, she contacted the person and he had been on the watch so the Rajkot police nabbed them. They were brought back and handed over to the police station concerned and thereafter to the Nariguh.”

Two of the three women are said to be of Bangladeshi origin who were caught with fake Aadhaar cards on a train at Vadodara station last week.

The Ahmedabad police had arrested an accused, who was accompanying the women on the train. The custody of the women had been handed over to the missing person cell of the Vadodara railway police, which booked the women for possessing fake Aadhar cards of addresses in Bharuch district.

The CCTV footage of their escape from the Narigruh shows that around 2.45 am on Tuesday, they placed a plastic drum on a metal rack meant to keep pots and plants and jumped over the wall, hoodwinking the security guard.