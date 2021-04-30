Vadodara: 2 nabbed after raid at factory packaging ‘fake remdesivir’

On Thursday, police raided the factory where it recovered close to 1200 vials of Terrific SB drug and also two Piperacillin Tazobactam

Vadodara Detection of Crime Branch on Thursday raided a factory allegedly packaging duplicate remdesivir injections in Raghavpura village and nabbed two persons. The accused were identified as Vivek Maheshwar, 34, and Naeem Vora, 47, of Anand district. A third accused, Ahmedabad-based Nitesh Joshi has been declared wanted for supplying the packaging material for the fake Remdesivir to the accused.

According to the Vadodara police, which had arrested five persons on April 28 for alleged black marketing of the Remdesivir injection and seized 90 vials of Covifor brand by Hetero Pharmaceuticals, the arrested accused led the police teams to Maheshwar’s factory in Raghavpura village near Vadodara. City Commissioner of Police Shamsher Singh said that following the confiscation of the drug on April 28, the police had written to Hetero pharma to find out if was remdesivir drug and found that the drug was “fake”.

On Thursday, police raided the factory where it recovered close to 1200 vials of Terrific SB drug and also two Piperacillin Tazobactam. Singh said, “The accused would label Piperacillin Tazobactam as remdesivir and package it in boxes similar to that of Hetero Pharma while they used other injectible called Terrific SB to label it as remdesivir belonging to Jubilant brand. The drugs are anti-biotics used for pneumonia and not anti-virals.”

Singh said that the gang of five arrested on Wednesday, which included a drug supplier from Anand, was “most probably unaware” that the drug they were marketing was “fake”. According to Singh, around 1,160 vials sold by the gang were fake.

The police filed an application in the local court to add the section for culpable homicide against all seven accused arrested so far.