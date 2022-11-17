scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

2 from Mumbai among three held for trying to sell arms in Bhavnagar

Harni police station in Vadodara city on Wednesday arrested three persons, including two residents of Mumbai, for allegedly trying to illegally sell arms to a resident of Bhavnagar district. Police are yet to nab three others who were accompanying the prospective buyer.

Police said two of the six — Dipen Makwana and Pramod Maru who hail from Mumbai, arrived in Vadodara Wednesday to sell a countrymade pistol as well as live cartridges to Chiman Gohil, a resident of Sihor village. Police said that Gohil was accompanied by Rafique Mistry,  Basheer Dadhi and Bab Koli while he was trying to bargain a deal with Makwana and Maru near Golden Chowkdi when police cornered them.

Inspector SR Vekariya of Harni police station said, “We received a tip-off that some men were arriving with weapons for sale in Vadodara. As part of the additional vigilance in view of the upcoming Assembly polls, we laid a watch and caught three of the six persons from Golden Chowkdi. The accused were to strike a deal for about Rs 1 lakh for the country-made pistol and live cartridges…”

Vekariya said that Makwana is the prime accused in the case and is yet to reveal from where he purchased the pistol while Gohil, a resident of Bhavnagar district, is yet tor reveal his need to procure an illegal weapon. Mistry, Dadhi and Koli fled on spotting the police, Vekaria said.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 04:41:26 am
