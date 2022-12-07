2 barrels of chemicals seized from Vadodara shop

The Gujarat anti-terrorist squad (ATS) seized two barrels of chemicals from a shop in the Sayajigunj area of Vadodara Tuesday. The chemicals were seized during further probe of the mephedrone drug case of November 29 when the ATS had seized drugs and materials worth Rs 478 crore from a factory-cum-godown near Sindhrot village in Vadodara.

Five persons—Saumil Pathak, Shailesh Kataria, Vinod Nijama, Mohammad Shafi Dewan and Bharat Chavda—were arrested and were remanded to 14 days in police custody on December 1 in the case. According to District Government Pleader Anil Desai, the police contended that an investigation into the destination of the drug as well as a possible involvement of the drug mafia needed to be probed.

On Tuesday, a team of ATS officials arrived with Kataria to conduct an investigation at a shop located near the Stock Exchange in the Sayajigunj area of the city.

Police officials said the team had arrived along with forensic experts in Sayajigunj as one of the accused had, during his interrogation, allegedly revealed that shop number 17 was being used to conceal the chemicals used to manufacture the drugs. The ATS sleuths recovered two barrels of a liquid chemical, the fumes of which, according to police sources, left even the investigators in discomfort.

While the ATS officials left with the accused after conducting a punchnama of the spot, security has been deployed outside the premises.

During the raid, the ATS recovered 63.6 kg of the drug and 80.26 kg of the raw material along with the machinery used for the manufacture, a police release said.

Pathak, the prime accused, is said to have learnt the process of making MD drugs from the web and also has a previous case against him filed by the Mumbai police in 2017 for being in possession of drugs. The ATS has also said that it was during his stay in jail in the 2017 case that Pathak met an accused lodged in the jail who helped him arrange the raw material and gain knowledge about the manufacturing process. Co-accused in the case, Kataria, is said to be a chemistry graduate, who actually produced the drugs while three others worked for the logistical operations of the factory.