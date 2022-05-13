18-year-old suffers eye injury in cattle attack

An 18-year-old student of MS University sustained grievous injuries after a horn of a stray cow pierced into his eyes Wednesday.

The incident took place on Waghodia road when a stray cow suddenly jumped from the road divider and collided with Henil Patel, a diploma student of MSU’s Polytechnic college, who was riding a two-wheeler.

A horn of the cow left Henil with serious eye injuries even as his two-wheeler skid, throwing him to the ground. Passersby rushed Henil to a nearby hospital for treatment from where he was referred to a private hospital.

Henil’s mother, Bhavna said, “Our son is on the verge of losing one of his eyes … The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has been talking about removing stray cattle and dogs from roads to curb such incidents but nothing has worked out so far… I don’t wish this to happen to any other person.” Henil’s father Nitin Patel said that the family is first concentrating on Henil’s treatment in order to save his vision but they will soon book a case against the VMC for negligence.

“The doctors have told us that the outcome of the eye surgery cannot be predicted… My son is not the first victim of such cattle attacks. The Mayor has made tall claims regarding stray cattle menace but nothing is being done on the ground… I will file a case against the VMC for penal action as well as compensation for this trauma,” Patel said.

Mayor Keyur Rokadia said: “I have instructed the officers to examine the CCTV and trackthe tagging number of this bovine… We will book a criminal case against the owner… The current law is sufficient for initiating action. In fact we have the strictest penalty in Vadodara in the state but we need long-term solutions to deal with this problem as the city is expanding at a fast pace.”