17-year-old falls to death in Vadodara: Police

The Gotri police station in Vadodara has begun an investigation into the alleged suicide of a 17-year-old student of mechanical engineering from MS University who fell to death from the fifth floor of a residential complex. The incident occurred late Wednesday, when the deceased, Mayur Shirshad, was visiting his friend at the residential complex.

According to the police, Mayur allegedly jumped from the fifth floor of a highrise apartment before he met his friend, and was killed on the spot. Residents of the colony informed the police, who arrived at the spot, and sent Mayur’s body for post-mortem at SSG hospital.

Officials of the Gotri police station said the police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated a probe. “The boy’s father is abroad and the family is in deep shock. Since there was no suicide note and his friends have also denied that he was under any kind of stress or depression, we are awaiting the family to come forth and record their statement after completing the rituals. As of now, it is a case of accidental death,” an official said.