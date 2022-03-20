100% tap water coverage in state by 2022-end, says Gujarat CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who launched the fifth phase of the Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan (SSJA) in Gandhinagar on Saturday, stated that the state government was aiming to achieve 100 per cent tap water coverage across the state by the end of 2022.

“We are committed to making 100 percent tap water available to every household in the state by the end of this year… Lord Mahavir taught us to use water like ghee. The need of the hour is to consume water judiciously. I request more people to join this campaign to make earth truly prosperous by adopting natural agriculture and by giving up the use of chemical fertilisers,” Patel said while addressing a gathering at Kolwada village.

Addressing a gathering at Kolwada village, Patel said that water was at the centre of development. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned Gujarat into a water surplus state from a water-deficient state… The groundwater level in the state has risen due to the various water storage schemes with check dams, Sujalam-Suflam Yojana, Narmada Canal Network, Sauni Yojana, and so on. With irrigation techniques, water has reached several farms.”

“As a result of this Sujalam Sufalam Jal Abhiyan, the groundwater level will rise, and thereby not only human beings but also animals and birds will get enough water. Saving water and electricity are a key to serving the nation and achieving the goal of being a self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) country,” Patel added.

The fifth phase of the SSJA this year will see 13,000 projects carried out in the state by May 31, 2022, to increase the water storage capacity by 15 thousand lakh cubic feet.

As per government estimates, the projects are also likely to generate more than 25 lakh employment.

From the year 2018 till 2021, 56,698 works have been done Under SSJA. Under the project so far, 21,402 lakes have been deepened and constructed, 1,204 new check dams have been constructed, and 50,353 km long canals have been cleaned, a government release said.

Patel further stated that the state government is constantly working at water management, with PM Modi’s priority programme of ‘Har Ghar Jal’.

The event also saw the presence of Gandhinagar MLA Shambhuji Thakor and Gandhinagar Mayor Hitesh Makwana, who stated that inconsistent and deficient rainfall in the state has resulted in an increase in groundwater consumption.

“In Gandhinagar district, 658 works have been done in four years.The total water storage capacity of the district has increased by 617 lakh cubic feet,” Makwana said.

The project was also launched in other districts. In Dahod, MLA Ramesh Katara, who is the party’s whip in the Gujarat assembly launched the SSJA in which 1,344 works of water conservation will be undertaken in the tribal district at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crores.