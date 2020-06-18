Zoom online class hacked in Bengaluru school, case filed

Vishwanath said the school is conducting online classes using the Zoom app for students in classes 7 to 12. (Image: Reuters) Vishwanath said the school is conducting online classes using the Zoom app for students in classes 7 to 12. (Image: Reuters)

The principal of a private school in Bengaluru has filed a complaint after an unnamed person hacked into the school’s online classes and used obscene language.

The Jain Heritage School, situated at Kempapura near Hebbal in North Bengaluru, is using online platform Zoom to teach its students who are home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a complaint filed with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), school principal Archana Vishwanath said on May 21, between 2 pm and 2.45 pm, an unauthorised person entered one of the online classes and used obscene language. According to the police, the teacher was forced to end the class and resume later.

After the incident, the school management filed a complaint with the CID, which registered an FIR under the IT Act.

Vishwanath said the school is conducting online classes using the Zoom app for students in classes 7 to 12.

Recently, the Karnataka government issued an order banning online classes up to Class 5. According to the order, schools affiliated to different boards, including ICSE, CBSE, state boards and international boards, were directed to stop holding online classes for students from kindergarten (LKG, UKG) to Class 5.

Citing powers granted as per section 7 of the Karnataka Education Act (1983), the order also prohibits schools from collecting fees from parents for online education.

