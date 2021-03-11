Zomato staff ‘assaults’ model in Bengaluru for complaining against late delivery, arrested

A Zomato delivery personnel was arrested in Bengaluru on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a city-based model and makeup artist for complaining against him over late delivery of food, police said.

The man was arrested shortly after Hitesha Chandranee took to Twitter to air her woes and tagged the city police, who asked her to provide the area details to assist her further.

The model said she lodged a complaint with the Zomato customer care asking them to either deliver food free of cost or cancel the order after it was delayed on Tuesday. “So guys, my Zomato order was late and I was talking to the customer care executive and meanwhile the delivery person just did this,” said Chandranee, crying and showing her bleeding nose in a selfie video, which was aired by some TV channels.

Zomato reacted to her twitter post, saying, “We can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required.”

Stating that they were sorry for the incident, the food delivery company tweeted: “Rest assured we’ll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.”