Zomato row: Will issue notice to Bengaluru woman ‘after collecting evidence’, say police

In a video shared on social media, Hitesha Chandranee (left) accused Kamaraj (right) of hitting her.

Two days after a Zomato delivery executive filed a counter-complaint against a beauty influencer who had filed a case against him on charges of assault, the Bengaluru City Police Wednesday said they were collecting evidence in the case and will summon the woman for questioning after that.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Joshi Srinath Mahadev said, “A notice will be issued to the woman after the team probing the case is done collecting evidence. She will be summoned for questioning only after that.”

Earlier, there were rumours on social media that Chandranee had left the city after her residential address in Bengaluru was leaked online. However, officials from the jurisdictional Electronic City police did not comment on her whereabouts but said she was not at her residence on Wednesday.

“We had visited her residence today as part of the ongoing investigation but no one answered the door,” a police officer from Electronic City police station said.

DCP Mahadev added, “She is free to go anywhere until the notice is issued. We will summon the accused when the need arises.”

On March 9, Hithesha Chandranee had shared a video of her bleeding nose on social media while alleging that the accused, identified as Kamaraj, had assaulted her. The accused was later arrested and is currently out on bail.

In the video, Chandranee had also alleged she was “hit” and “left bleeding” by the personnel, who “ran off” after the incident. “So guys, my Zomato order was late and I was talking to the customer care executive, and meanwhile, the delivery person just did this,” she said in tears as she pointed to her bleeding nose.

Days later, Zomato CEO and co-founder Deepinder Goyal said the company is providing “all possible support” to both the alleged victim and delivery partner to ensure that “both sides of the story come to light”.

In his counter-complaint, Kamaraj accused Chandranee of abusing and throwing slippers at him, adding that the injury might have been caused by the woman’s ring.

Several people, including celebrities like Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, had demanded an unbiased investigation after news broke out about the incident.