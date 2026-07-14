Karnataka Lokayukta seeks governor’s nod to prosecute MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan

Zameer Ahmed Khan was a minister in the Siddaramaiah government but was left out of the new state cabinet under Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. (Photo: B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan/ X)

The Karnataka Lokayukta police, investigating a disproportionate assets case against former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, have sought Governor Thawarchand Gehlot’s sanction to prosecute him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Lokayukta police wrote to the governor on July 9 seeking approval to file a chargesheet against the Congress MLA, sources said. Khan was a minister in the Siddaramaiah government but was left out of the new state cabinet under Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

In 2021, the Karnataka Lokayukta police registered a First Information Report (FIR) alleging that Khan had amassed wealth 2,031 times greater than his known sources of income. The FIR was based on information provided by the Enforcement Directorate, which claimed that the MLA had amassed Rs 87.44 crore disproportionate to his income. The central agency also wrote to the Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau in 2021, asking it to investigate further.