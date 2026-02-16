3 youths sentenced to death for 2025 Hampi gang-rape and murder of tourists

A district court in Karnataka’s Koppal Monday sentenced to death three local youths in their 20s who murdered an Indian tourist, gang-raped a tourist from Israel and an Indian home stay owner, and assaulted and robbed an American tourist in the heritage tourism region of Hampi last year.

The district court convicted the three youths on multiple counts of murder, gang rape and robbery on February 6, and posted the case for arguments on sentencing.

The court had earlier sought reports on the social background, jail conduct and psychological mindset of the three youth: Mallesh alias Handi Malla alias Mallayya, 22, Sai alias Chaitanya Sai alias Saikumar, 21, and Sharanappa alias Sharanabasavaraj, 27, before deciding on a sentence for the crimes which entail a maximum punishment of death.

A police officer familiar with the investigations said the youths, who have a history of crime, behaved in an inhuman manner while committing the crime after pouncing on the unsuspecting victims on the night of March 6, 2025.

The brutal attack on tourists along the banks of the Tungabhadra River in the scenic Sanapur region of Hampi, which is popular among backpackers, sent shockwaves through the area. This incident led to a decline in foreign tourism in the region.

The crime forced the Karnataka government to take serious action to ensure a speedy trial and to introduce safety measures for tourists. The March 2025 attack on foreign and Indian tourists occurred when the tourists were stargazing and playing music in the open at night.

The Sanapur region, dotted with several low-cost resorts, is loved by backpackers from across the world for its old-world charm and for recreating a slow life amid natural beauty.

The crime occurred when a group of five, including two foreigners from Israel and the US, a woman guide from the resort where the tourists were staying, a youth from Odisha, and a youth from Maharashtra, were relaxing near the Tungabhadra canal – across the river from the heritage site of Hampi.

The local police station registered a case of rape and assault based on a complaint filed by a 29-year-old Indian woman who was the guide for the tourists and also ran a homestay in the region.

The three youths from Koppal, who were subsequently arrested by the local police, chanced upon the group of tourists and their guide, and attacked, raped and robbed them, according to the police.

Three male tourists—Daniel Pitas, 23, from the United States; Pankaj Patil, 42, from Nasik, Maharashtra; and Bhibash Kumar Nayak, 26, from Odisha—were pushed into a canal. The two women—a tourist from Israel and an Indian guide were gang-raped by the youths. Nayak died as a result of the attack, and his body was found the following day in the canal.

The local police registered a case under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 for murder, under section 109 (attempt to murder), 309(6) (robbery and voluntarily causing hurt), 311 (dacoity), 64(L) (grievous bodily harm or endangering the life of a woman), and 70 (1) (gang rape).

Convictions in the case

On February 6, the Koppal district court in Gangavathi convicted Mallesh alias Handi Malla alias Mallayya, 22, Sai alias Chaitanya Sai, 21, and Sharanappa alias Sharanabasavaraj, 27, who work as labourers in Koppal for murder of Bhibash Kumar under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), of attempting to murder Daniel Pitas and Pankaj Patil under Section 109, for robbing the Indian woman guide of the group under section 309(6).

In addition, Mallesh and Chaitanya Sai were convicted for the gang rape and rape of the Indian guide, while Chaitanya Sai and Sharanappa were convicted for the gang rape and rape of the Israeli tourist under section 70(1) and section 64 (1) of the BNS.

The youths were also convicted of causing grievous bodily harm and endangering the life of the two women, as well as robbing the Indian woman and a US tourist, and committing a dacoity against the US citizen and the Maharashtra man.

The crime of murder entails a death penalty, while the crime of gang rape entails up to 20 years of imprisonment, and heinous crimes entail 10 years of imprisonment.

Based on a submission by the public prosecutor that the crimes “fall under rarest of rare case” on account of “connected offences of two gang rape, two attempt to commit murder with hurt, robbery by causing hurt, grievous bodily harm while committing rape, robbery by attempt to cause death” the court called for reports to decide on the nature of punishment.

The court called for a social investigation report on the “family circumstances, economic condition, education, and community standing of convicts,” a jail conduct report “indicating discipline, behaviour, and attitude of the convicts,” and a psychiatric and psychological report “examining mental stability, emotional control, and scope for reformation of convicts”.

During the pronouncement of the conviction order, the Koppal district court also noted that Dr Ram L Arasiddi, Koppal Superintendent of Police, had submitted “that after the untoward incident at Sanapur, they have increased the number of vehicles for patrolling duty and that Sanapur region North Hampi, is absolutely safe for Indian and foreign visitors”.