Youth stabs 19-year-old girl to death for rejecting his proposal, tries to kill himself

A 19-year-old BTech student was stabbed to death by her distant relative at a college in Bengaluru Monday for allegedly rejecting his proposal. The assailant tried to take his life by stabbing himself in the chest after attacking the girl, the police said. The girl died on the spot while the boy’s condition is critical, they added.

The victim was identified as Layasmitha, a first-year engineering student at Presidency University College located in the Rajanukunte police limits. The accused is identified as Pawan Kalyan, a first-year BCA student at Nrupathunga University.

The incident took place around 1 pm on the Presidency College campus where Kalyan had come to meet Layasmitha. Kalyan was carrying a knife and he suddenly stabbed Layasmitha multiple times before stabbing himself. The security guards rushed to the spot and shifted them to a nearby hospital. The doctors declared that Layasmitha was brought dead and Kalyan was undergoing treatment.

Layasmitha hails from Mulbagal taluk of Kolar district, 97 km away from Bengaluru. She had enrolled for BTech a month ago and was living in a paying guest facility near her college. The police said though Kalyan was not in a state to talk, it was revealed that he had proposed to Layasmitha and she had refused his proposal. She had also blocked his contact number, they said.

Layasmitha’s mother Rajeshwari confirmed that Kalyan was her distant relative from her husband’s end and her daughter had told her that she had blocked his contact number. “She called me over the phone around 8 am as usual and said that Kalyan was calling her over the phone and after that, she blocked his number. I am not aware of the proposal, she added.

She also asked why a student from another college was allowed to enter the campus and why no security was provided to the student inside the campus.

Sources revealed that Kalyan had not attended college on Saturday and Monday but was attending classes from September regularly.

Advertisement

The Rajanakunte police registered a case and are probing further.