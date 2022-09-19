Youth sells drugs in guise of food delivery boy, arrested in Karnataka’s Udupi

A drug peddler who was allegedly supplying narcotics in the guise of a food delivery boy was arrested on Saturday in Karnataka’s Udupi district, the police said, adding that two other youths were also held in connection with the case.

According to the police, Udupi resident Devi Prasad, 23, allegedly sourced drugs from a person named Ravi Shankar and supplied it to customers by pretending to be a food delivery boy. Shankar, 22, and Anjan Baiju, 21, both from Palakkad in Kerala, were also arrested on Saturday.

The police said they nabbed Prasad while he was waiting to hand over drugs to a customer, and seized 1.2 kg of ganja, worth Rs 30,000, from him, besides four mobile phones and two bikes.

Officers said Prasad befriended Shankar in Palakkad and soon made a deal with him as per which the latter brought marijuana from Kerala via train and handed it over to Prasad for sale in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

They zeroed in on Manipal, where there are several educational institutions, as the main location to sell the drugs, the police said.

However, officers who were closely monitoring the flow of drugs into Manipal and Udupi were able to detect a pattern which led them to the accused.