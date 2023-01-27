Youth held in Bengaluru for printing, circulating fake notes; cops say he learnt from YouTube videos

A 24-year-old man, who learnt how to print fake notes by watching YouTube videos, was arrested by the Bengaluru city police Wednesday. The police said the youth used to provide counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 4 lakh in lieu of Rs 1 lakh genuine notes.

The arrested was identified as Pullalarevu Raju, a native of Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh. He was arrested along with his associates Mannela Gopinath (26), Charan Singh (47) and his younger sister R Rajani (38). All the accused hail from various parts of Andhra Pradesh.

A police officer said, “Raju, who wanted to make quick money, started watching YouTube on how to prepare fake currency notes. Two months ago, he bought the necessary materials and started printing fake notes.”

A Class VII dropout, Raju learnt about the kind of paper and colours needed to print the notes and arranged them accordingly. Apart from exchanging the notes, he also used them for his purchases at places where people usually did not check the notes. The police added that Raju only printed Rs 500 notes.

On January 19, the police arrested Singh and Rajani from the Uttarahalli-Kengeri main road when they had come to hand over fake currency notes to one of their clients. The police seized 818 notes of Rs 500 denomination worth Rs 4.09 lakh from their possession.

Additional Commissioner of Police (west) Sandeep Patil said that the arrest of two persons in Bengaluru was initially based on the information the police received. But later, the investigation led to the further seizure of fake currency notes worth Rs 6.25 lakh in Andhra Pradesh. “The accused were printing quality fake notes. The watermarks and silver threads on the notes also looked genuine,” Patil said.

The police seized a total of Rs 10.34 lakh worth fake currency notes, a Baleno car, a laptop, two mobile phones, four colour printers, a black and white printer, ink, screen printing box, lamination machine and other materials from Raju’s house in Anantapur. A police officer said that Rajani and Singh were the one who brought clients for Raju and got a good amount of commission. Rajani also posed as an activist in Andhra Pradesh. “We suspect they have circulated fake notes in other states of south India as well,” said a police officer. This is the second such seizure in and around Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the Bengaluru rural police arrested three persons who were allegedly printing fake currency notes in the outskirts of Chintamani. The police seized 230 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination and a stack of 6,220 half printed currency notes.