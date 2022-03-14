Youth dies after falling off two-wheeler into pothole in Bengaluru

A 27-year-old youth died in the early hours of Monday after his two-wheeler met with an accident on a potholed road near MS Palya in the city.

At 9.20pm on Sunday, Ashwin, a native of Haveri district, was returning home from a restaurant, where he had gone to buy food for his mother, when he failed to notice a pothole and lost control of the two-wheeler, police sources said. He fell on the road, was seriously injured and later succumbed to the injuries at a nearby hospital. A police officer said there was a delay of 20-25 minutes in shifting Ashwin’s body to the hospital and that he had lost a lot of blood by the time he reached there.

“Two days ago I told him to ride carefully and specifically told him about the potholes which posed a danger. I am alive only because of him and have struggled a lot to raise him. But now I donot have a purpose to live. No mother should go through this pain,” his mother Vasudha said. Ashwin was her only son.

The Yelahanka traffic police registered a case against officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board under Section of 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code.

Aam Aadmi Party workers and locals protested against civic agencies for their negligence in filling the potholes. Soon after the incident, corporation officials rushed to asphalt the road.

Corporation chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said he had sought a report about the unfortunate incident. Another corporation official blamed the sewerage board, saying its officials had failed to fill the pothole after digging up the road for repairing a pipeline near a manhole.

While hearing a public-interest petition, the Karnataka High Court had recently pulled up the corporation engineer-in-chief over the failure to fill potholes.

Past incidents

September 17, 2021

S Anandappa (47), a resident of Mallasandra in T Dasarahalli, failed to recognise barricades and fell into a trench dug by the sewerage board near Hessarghatta Main Road.

September 6, 2021

Kurshid Ahmed (75), a disabled resident of Mico Layout who worked in a mosque, died after his mobility scooter fell into a water-filled pothole. The road had been dug a year before to install sanitary pipelines and was left unattended. After the incident, the pothole was filled.

November 27, 2021

Azeem Ahmed, a 21-year-old food delivery executive and a resident of Hesaraghatta died after he lost balance while negotiating a pothole. The police arrested Savitha S, a corporation assistant executive engineer, over the incident.

January 30, 2022

Sharmila Prakash (40), a pillion rider, died after a truck ran over her on Magadi Main Road. Local residents blamed the potholes on and the bad shape of the road for the accident.