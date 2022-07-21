Youth Congress workers burn 2 cars in Bengaluru to protest ED grilling of Sonia Gandhi; 2 held

July 21, 2022 9:19:18 pm
Youth Congress workers of Bengaluru Thursday burnt two cars at different locations marking their protest against the interrogation of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case.
While the first car was burnt in front of the ED office in Shantinagar, the other was set afire at Seshadripuram. Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) R Srinivas Gowda said five protestors were arrested in the Shantinagar car burning case.
The state congress unit had organised a massive protest inside Freedom Park in Bengaluru. The party announced that they will protest until the ruling BJP stops “harassing” Sonia Gandhi by misusing the central agencies.
State Congress chief D K Shivakumar said that the BJP government must make public the video recording of the inquiry of Sonia Gandhi. “Agencies like ED have been misused and the allegations against Sonia Gandhi are false and baseless. Late BJP leader Arun Jaitley had said in Parliament that there were no charges against Sonia Gandhi. We will continue the protest to show people how BJP is misusing the power,” Shivakumar said.
Senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Veerappa Moiley, Ramesh Kumar and several others participated in the protest. Siddaramaiah said everyone is equal in India and whoever has done wrong should be punished but the Central government is misusing the central agencies to harass the Opposition, especially Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
“The Centre is using CBI, I-T and ED to silence the Opposition from raising a voice against the burning issues in India,” Siddaramaiah said. In view of the protest, elaborate security arrangements were made across the route to ensure law and order is maintained.
