Youth Congress leader hacked to death at his home in Karnataka days before wedding, family watched in horror

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A group of assailants hacked a Youth Congress leader to death in Karnataka’s Dharwad on Friday night.
The victim, identified as Fairoz Khan Pathan, 32, was attacked between 9.30 pm and 10 pm at his house in the Hashminagar area of Dharwad. According to preliminary investigations, Pathan was seated outside his home when one of the accused approached and assaulted him. As he attempted to flee indoors, three to four attackers chased him, forced their way into the house, and fatally assaulted him with sharp weapons in front of his family members.
Pathan’s mother and sister, who were present at the time, sustained minor injuries while trying to intervene. Family members of the deceased alleged that the assailants were known to the victim. They further claimed that the attackers fled the scene after snatching two mobile phones.
The entire incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras. On receiving information, personnel from the Sub-Urban Police Station rushed to the scene and conducted a preliminary inspection.
Police Commissioner N Shashikumar, who visited the spot, said that a case has been registered based on a complaint naming one Mohammed Shah and his associates as accused.
“We have gathered certain leads from eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage in the vicinity. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend all those involved. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained,” he said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is in progress.
The police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information that may assist the probe. “We urge citizens to share any relevant details. Strict action will be taken against those responsible, and measures are being strengthened to prevent such incidents,” the police added.
Sources said that Pathan was scheduled to be married on April 24.
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