Youth Congress leader hacked to death at his home in Karnataka days before wedding, family watched in horror

The police have gathered certain leads from eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage. (Representative Image)

A group of assailants hacked a Youth Congress leader to death in Karnataka’s Dharwad on Friday night.

The victim, identified as Fairoz Khan Pathan, 32, was attacked between 9.30 pm and 10 pm at his house in the Hashminagar area of Dharwad. According to preliminary investigations, Pathan was seated outside his home when one of the accused approached and assaulted him. As he attempted to flee indoors, three to four attackers chased him, forced their way into the house, and fatally assaulted him with sharp weapons in front of his family members.

Pathan’s mother and sister, who were present at the time, sustained minor injuries while trying to intervene. Family members of the deceased alleged that the assailants were known to the victim. They further claimed that the attackers fled the scene after snatching two mobile phones.