Youth arrested in Bengaluru violence case dies after surgery

Nadeem came from KG Halli in east Bengaluru, one of the areas that saw violence over a social media post that hurt religious sentiments of the minority community. He was arrested on August 12 in a case registered at DJ Halli police station. (Rerpresentational)

A 24-year-old youth who was arrested and sent to judicial custody in connection with the violence in Bengaluru on the night of August 11 died at a government hospital on Saturday following a surgery.

The deceased, Sayyad Nadeem, was found to be Covid-positive and did not respond to post-operative treatment due to subsequent complications, Additional CP (Administration) Hemant Nimbalkar said.

Nadeem came from KG Halli in east Bengaluru, one of the areas that saw violence over a social media post that hurt religious sentiments of the minority community. He was arrested on August 12 in a case registered at DJ Halli police station.

“He was produced before a jurisdictional magistrate and sent to judicial custody,” Nimbalkar said. “He was brought to Bowring Hospital for treatment (on Friday) after complaining of chest pain, stomach pain and breathlessness. He was operated upon with a history of blunt injury (not bullet injury)…”

Sources at the hospital said Nadeem was injured on the stomach, allegedly the result of teargas shelling when the police tried to control a mob, irate over a social media post by P Naveen, nephew of Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, Congress MLA from Pulkeshi Nagar constituency.

Three people had died when the police opened fire to control the mob.

A medical official said a postmortem is yet to be conducted but history suggests an injury from teargas shell. “There seems to have been an internal injury on account of the (injury from) teargas shell. He complained of pain and was brought to Bowring Hospital on Friday. He was operated on Saturday and died due to sepsis,” the medical officer said.

Over 240 people have been arrested in the case, including several people linked to the Social Democratic Party of India, a pro-Muslim political outfit trying to gain foothold in Muslim-dominated areas of the state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.