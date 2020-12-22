Yogesh Gowda murder case: Former minister Vinay Kulkarni’s custody extended

While the local police probe identified a property dispute as the reason behind the murder, the CBI investigation pointed out that political rivalry might have led to the crime. (Representational)

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Dharwad Monday extended the judicial custody of former Minister Vinay Kulkarni by seven days. Kulkarni, a Congress leader, was arrested on November 5 in connection with the murder case of former BJP Zilla panchayat member Yogesh Gowda in Dharwad.

With his judicial custody, which was extended a fortnight back till December 21, ending on Monday, CBI officials produced him before the court via video conference from Hindalga Jail in Belagavi.

The extension of his judicial custody for seven days was pronounced by CBI Special Court Judge Gangadhara C M who also asked the investigating agency to produce him before the court on December 28. Kulkarni’s relative Chandrashekhar Indi, another co-accused in the case, was arrested by CBI earlier last week. Indi is remanded to judicial custody till December 28.

Meanwhile, Kulkarni’s bail plea challenging the CBI Special Court’s order rejecting his bail application is scheduled to be taken up by the Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday.

According to the police, Gowda was killed by unidentified men, who came on a bike on June 15, 2016, outside his gym in Dharwad. The case was handed over to the CBI last year after BJP came to power in the state.

While the local police probe identified a property dispute as the reason behind the murder, the CBI investigation pointed out that political rivalry might have led to the crime.

