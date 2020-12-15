Yogesh Gowda murder case: CBI arrests former minister Vinay Kulkarni’s kin

CBI’s internal inquiry continues and if any adverse role of any CBI officials surfaces, strict action will be taken against them,” the agency's spokesperson RK Gaur said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the murder case of former BJP Zilla panchayat member Yogesh Gowda in Dharwad Monday arrested Chandrashekhar Indi, a relative of former Congress minister and co-accused Vinay Kulkarni.

Gowda was killed by unidentified men — who came on a bike on June 15, 2016 — outside his gym in Dharwad. The case was handed over to the CBI last year after BJP came to power in the state.

According to sources from the CBI, Indi allegedly arranged country-made pistols used by prime accused Basappa Shivappa Muttagi to kill Gowda. “These weapons were recovered earlier from the premises of Muttagi. One of them was used to commit the crime,” sources added.

With the arrest, the total number of accused picked up by the investigating team has raised to eight, including Vinay Kulkarni who was arrested on November 5.

The case was handed over to the CBI last year after the BJP government came to power. While the local police probe identified a property dispute as the reason behind the murder, the CBI investigation pointed out that political rivalry might have led to the crime.

