Return of iconic Yezdi motorcycle hits legal hurdle, Karnataka HC cancels trademark acquisition by heir of original maker

The return of ‘Yezdi’, an iconic Indian motorcycle from the 1970s, has suffered a legal setback with the Karnataka High Court ruling as illegal the acquisition of the ‘Yezdi’ trademark by a member of the family of the original owners — Ideal Jawa (India) Pvt Ltd — which went into liquidation two decades ago.

The return of the rugged Yezdi motorcycle has been much awaited by motorcycle buffs after reports emerged of a possible re-launch in January 2022 in a collaboration between Mahindra and Mahindra and Classic Legends Pvt Ltd after the ‘Yezdi’ trademark was acquired by Boman Irani, son of Rustom Irani, the original owner of Ideal Jawa company.

The acquisition of the trademark by Boman Irani at a time when the original company was under an official liquidation process was challenged by the Ideal Jawa Employees Association and the liquidator.

The Karnataka High Court in an order dated December 16 ruled that the acquisition was improper since the trademark was a part of the assets of the company that was under liquidation.

The iconic Yezdi motorcycles, with origins in Czechoslovakia, were manufactured between 1969 and 1996 at the Ideal Jawa factory in Mysuru in Karnataka. The motorcycles in the 150 cc to 250 cc category were highly popular until the advent of 100 cc motorcycles through the Japanese makers.

The Ideal Jawa company made many variants of the Yezdi, including the Yezdi Classic, Yezdi Roadking, Yezdi Deluxe, Yezdi CL II, Yezdi 175, Yezdi Colt and the Yezdi Monarch. The company stopped production in 1996 and was ordered to be wound up in 2001.

In 2013, Boman Irani sought to acquire the rights of the ‘Yezdi’ trademark on the grounds that the name belonged to the family rather than the firm.

In 2021, following reports of the impending re-launch in 2022 of the Yezdi brand of motorcycles, cases were filed by the official liquidator of Ideal Jawa and the employees association. In the High Court, Boman Irani argued that his father Rustom Irani had adopted the Yezdi trademark and that after his demise, the trademark belonged to him as the legal heir of his father. He claimed that Rustom Irani had allowed the company to use the trademark since it was a family-controlled firm.

Justice S R Krishnakumar of the Karnataka High Court, however, ruled against the heir of the Ideal Jawa company. “When Mr Rustom Irani never did claim any individual rights in and over the trademark for Mr Irani to make a claim that upon winding up, he has acquired rights over the same cannot be countenanced. A similar stand taken by Classic Legends seeking to justify the claim of Mr Irani on the basis of succession has to also be rejected,” the bench said.

The High Court also stated that the move to acquire the Yezdi trademark was an attempt to usurp the Yezdi legacy which continues to have a strong standing among motorcycle aficionados.

“The number of fan pages which exist on social media sites even as of date and the number of people willing to ride the motorbikes and restore them shows that people have not allowed the trademark and goodwill of the brand to die but the universal effort is to resurrect the brand,” the High Court said in its December 16 order.

The court added, “It is apparent that it is only such goodwill which has resulted in Mr Irani to establish Classic Legends with Mahindra & Mahindra. The entire approach has been to take advantage of this great legacy to do business.”

“Such legacy makes it easy to start and create a new bike with an old name. That is goodwill. That goodwill certainly rests with the Company. Such goodwill lasts even where the trademark registration ceases to exist,” the High Court said.

“A simple commonsensical approach in this case will lead to the only conclusion possible, that is that the mark retains a goodwill and reputation in the minds of the general public, which is capable of being monetized by the Official Liquidator for the benefit of the creditors, workmen and shareholders,” Justice Krishnakumar ruled.

The High Court also rejected pleas of losses suffered by Classic Legends on account of the trademark dispute. “Classic Legends has also argued that it has made a lot of investments. If it has, it was entirely at its own risk. When it entered into the license arrangement with its shareholder and director, Mr Irani, it was aware of the proceedings before this Court. It was aware of the risks involved,” the court said.

The High Court further ruled that “it is necessary to injunct both Mr Irani and Classic Legends from using the mark ‘Yezdi’ in all its forms”.

“It is hereby declared that the Company is the owner of the mark ‘Yezdi’ (word and device) taken independently or in conjunction with other words and that the trademarks of the Company remain in custodia legis of this Court,” the single-judge bench ruled.

“Boman Irani and Classic Legends Pvt Ltd are liable to account and pay to the company for all gains made from the use of the trademarks of the company,” the High Court said while imposing costs of Rs 10 lakh each on the two claimants.

The High Court has said that the official liquidator should take steps to auction the trademarks of the company on completion of the valuation process.