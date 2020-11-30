Karnataka: Yediyurappa’s political secretary NR Santhosh says did not attempt suicide

Santhosh is the grandson of Yediyurappa’s sister and was appointed as the CM's political secretary in May this year. (Source: Twitter/NRSantosh)

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s political secretary and grand-nephew N R Santhosh Monday clarified that he had not attempted suicide and that he had in fact fallen unconscious after taking the wrong medication.

An attempt to suicide case was registered against Santhosh after he was found unconscious at his residence on Friday night. He was suspected to have taken sleeping pills and was rushed to Bengaluru’s M.S. Ramaiah Hospital.

Santhosh, who was discharged this morning, said that he had a stomach related problem that day and he took the wrong medicines. Clarifying that he has not attempted suicide, Santhosh said, “after taking the wrong medician I felt drowsy and hence was taken to hospital by my family. I have no reason to commit suicide and there was no political pressure.”

On Sunday, police had visited him to take his statement but according to sources, Santhosh had refused to give a statement before his discharge.

The case had also turned political with the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee(KPCC) president DK Shivakumar demanding an investigation. Earlier Shivakumar had said, “As per my information, as whatever I heard was that a confidential video was distributed by Chief Minister’s political secretary NR Santosh to an MLC and a minister. Later, it was also given to high command leaders of BJP.”

“That MLC and minister both were blackmailing the Chief Minister and the leaders in government. It has been happening for the last several months. The Chief Minister’s political secretary allegedly trying to commit suicide is not a small issue. It needs to be investigated properly, the investigation must not be done by the state government,” he had said.

Following this statement by DK Shivakumar, Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the government is ready to probe the incident if the opposition Congress furnishes evidence of its charges.

Santhosh is the grandson of Yediyurappa’s sister and was appointed as CM’s political secretary in May this year. He was in news during the political drama last year where with the help of Congress-JDS disqualified MLA’s, BJP came to power. He was actively involved in politics during this time

