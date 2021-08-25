BJP veteran Yediyurappa gets new luxury car to travel around Karnataka

Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa, who returned from a five-day family vacation to the Maldives this week, has received a high-end Toyota hybrid car, worth nearly Rs 1 crore. The new Toyota Vellfire is going to be used by the former CM to tour the state in preparation for the 2023 state Assembly polls, sources said.

On Monday, when the 78-year-old veteran BJP leader returned from the Maldives, a brand new white Toyota Vellfire car was waiting at the Kempegowda International Airport to take him home. Yediyurappa, who stepped down from the post of the chief minister on July 26 to make way for the younger Basavaraj Bommai, is expected to use the car for his travels around the state.

The petrol/hybrid Toyota Vellfire car is registered in the name of Mythri Motors, an automobile sales business owned by Yediyurappa’s family in their home district of Shimoga. According to official RTO records, the car was registered in a south Bengaluru RTO on August 16 – two days before Yediyurappa and his family embarked on their vacation to the Maldives.

In 2016, when Yediyurappa was the state president of the BJP, he landed in a controversy after being gifted a Toyota Land Cruiser worth Rs 1.16 crore by his party colleague Murugesh Nirani, a wealthy industrialist who is now a minister.

Nirani had said at the time that the car was meant to facilitate comfortable travel around the state for the 73-year-old Yediyurappa. The controversy over the car in 2016 resulted in Yediyurappa returning the vehicle to Nirani within a few days of accepting it.

Despite his recent exit as chief minister, Yediyurappa remains a key Lingayat leader in Karnataka who is vital to the BJP’s electoral fortunes. He stepped down as CM saying he would help the BJP come to power on its own in Karnataka in the next Assembly polls.

Yediyurappa was using a high-end car provided by the state government during his tenure as chief minister.

Before he quit as the CM on July 26, Yediyurappa was besieged by allegations of corruption revolving around members of his family misusing the chief minister’s office to accumulate wealth, causing concerns in the BJP and leading to his eventual exit.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Anand Singh, a BJP MLA, took charge as the Minister for Tourism, Ecology and Environment in the BJP government under new CM Basavaraj Bommai. Singh had stayed away from his office and official duties in protest against the portfolios given to him. He assumed office on Tuesday after meeting Bommai and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

The BJP state leadership has reportedly assured Singh they will raise his concerns with the party leadership, and that he should first take charge of the responsibility given to him. Singh is reportedly seeking more high profile portfolios like the forest ministry or the energy ministry.

The BJP leadership in Delhi has reportedly advised Bommai to accept Singh’s resignation if he continues to resort to extreme means to have his way in the government, BJP sources said. Bommai is incidentally scheduled to travel to New Delhi to meet Union ministers and leaders on Wednesday.

Also read | Karnataka Legislature session from September 13

Bommai has reportedly assured Singh of addressing his concerns at the appropriate time.

Two weeks ago, Singh had met Yediyurappa to speak his mind, and the veteran leader had advised the minister not to take any hasty steps. Singh was one of the first Congress rebels to resign and move to the BJP in 2019, which led to the exit of 16 Congress and JDS MLAs and the eventual downfall of a Congress-JDS coalition in Karnataka in 2019, leading to the BJP assuming power.