Karnataka CM Yediyurappa dismisses rumours, says ‘have not resigned’

Amid rumours of his resignation, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Saturday said there was no change of guard in the state.

Speaking to the media this morning, Yediyurappa said, “There is no change of guard in the state… We discussed details yesterday with the Prime Minister…..I have not resigned, not at all.”

Responding to few media reports on his resignation @CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP clarified he has not resigned and said “No change of gaurd in the state, we discussed details yesterday with PM, I have not resigned, not at all.” @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/BBhuI71Twj — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) July 17, 2021

Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening following a sudden visit to New Delhi, reportedly at the instance of the PM.

Following the meeting, an official statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office said, “During the meeting, the CM requested that the Upper Bhadra Project be declared a national project and also sought financial assistance of Rs 6,000 crore for the Bengaluru Peripheral Ring Road project. The Mekedatu project and establishing a US Consulate were also discussed.” The meeting lasted over 10 minutes.

A close associate of Yediyurappa, who had accompanied him to the national capital, also denied the rumours.

Sources close to @BSYBJP deny the rumours about his resignation, said the CM will come back to national capital to meet PM with proposals for the state’s development next month. @IndianExpress — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) July 17, 2021

Meanwhile, sources close the Yediyurappa told The Indian Express the Chief Minister will be back in Delhi next month to meet the Prime Minister with proposals for the state’s development.