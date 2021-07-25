‘Expect decision by evening’: Yediyurappa on speculations of replacement

Amid speculations of his replacement, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said he expects to receive a message from the BJP high command about his political future by Sunday evening.

Responding to queries by reporters, he said, “By evening, once it (communication from the BJP high command) comes, you will also get to know about it. I will take an appropriate decision following it.”

Through weeks of speculation, the Chief Minister has always maintained that he has not been asked to resign and will do as the party leadership asks him to.

When asked whether a Dalit CM would be his successor, the 78-year-old BJP leader said, “The high command shall decide on it. I am not the one to take any calls.”

Earlier, Leader of Opposition and former CM Siddarmaiah had urged the ruling BJP to announce a Dalit leader as the next chief minister, alleging that the party was otherwise averse to the community if not for some statements made by leaders, including state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Further, replying to another query on whether he was aware of Lingayat seers planning to hold a ‘mega conclave in Bengaluru’ to announce support towards him, Yediyurappa said, “There is no need for them (seers) to hold any meeting as I have confidence in PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda. However, let us first wait for today’s decision.”

Meanwhile, sources in the BJP have said that the top leadership is looking for a candidate who is independent-minded, will not get swayed by various interest groups inside or outside the party, and will command the respect of party legislators and implement the party’s governance agenda.

Several state leaders have been travelling to Delhi to espouse their cases even as the state BJP has indicated that the party leadership is yet to finalise a candidate to replace Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa further informed that he will head back to Bengaluru soon after visiting some of the flood-hit villages in Belagavi.