Yediyurappa latest member of Modi’s ‘forced retirement club’: Congress on Karnataka CM’s resignation

Hours after B S Yediyurappa handed over his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, the Congress accused the BJP of “appalling maladministration” and “dictating BSY to tender his resignation.”

In a series of tweets, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that that “Delhi’s autocracy decides CM’s and not the will of BJP’s MLA’s.” Surjewala also added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “habitually insults and compulsorily throws senior BJP Leaders in dustbin of history.”

“Modiji’s record is replete with painful & forcible retirements of Advaniji, M.M.Joshiji, Keshubhai Patelji, Shanta Kumarji, Yashwant Sinhaji and many others,” Surjewala tweeted. “List of Modiji’s victims in BJP doesn’t end here. There are many more – Smt. Sumitra Mahajan, Smt. Sushma Swaraj, Ms. Uma Bharti, Sarv Sh C.P.Thakur, A.K.Patel, Haren Pandya, Harin Pathak, Kalyan Singh. Latest victims are Dr. Harshvardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad & Sushil Modi,” he further added.

Adding that B S Yediyurappa is the “latest member of the ‘forced retirement club,” Surjewala said, “The ignominy, torment & insult being heaped upon Sh. B.S.Yediyurappa by Modi ji, dictating him to tender his resignation, makes him PM’s latest victim and member of the ‘forced retirement club’. We now know that Delhi’s autocracy decides CM’s and not the will of BJP’s MLA’s.”

“Malady is with BJP’s corrupt Govt & appalling maladministration in #Karnataka , for it is an illegitimate Govt born out of “defection & corruption”. Will merely changing the face change the diabolical character of BJP Govt synonymous with mal governance & decay,” Surjewala’s tweet read.

Ending days of speculations, Yediyurappa announced his resignation today. He also clarified that the resignation was his own decision and no one had forced him to quit. “No one from the high command forced me to resign,” Yediyurappa added.

Yediyurappa was speaking at an event organised to mark his government’s two years in office at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature and secretariat here. During the speech, Yediyurappa termed his tenure for two years as “trial by fire”, recalling that he had to run the administration without cabinet in the initial days, followed by devastating floods and coronavirus among other issues.

However, as there is no clarity regarding a successor, Yediyurappa will comtinue as the caretaker CM till his replacement is confirmed by the BJP high command.