Karnataka: Yediyurappa inaugurates Veer Savarkar flyover amid opposition

The controversy over the flyover erupted with both the Congress and the JD(S) opposing the decision of the state government to name it after Savarkar, sidelining other personalities from Karnataka.

Despite opposition from the Congress and JD(S), Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday inaugurated and named a flyover in Yelahanka after Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.

The 400-metre flyover was scheduled to be unveiled by Yediyurappa on May 28 this year, the birth anniversary of Savarkar, but Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) called off the ceremony at the last moment citing Covid-19 lockdown.

The Bengaluru’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) built the flyover at the cost of Rs 34 crore. The project of constructing the flyover began in September 2017 on the Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road linking Yelahanka New Town with Vidyaranyapura area in North Bengaluru.

Despite opposition, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa inaugurated flyover in Yelahanka, Bengaluru named after the freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on Tuesday. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/rf74Pmt0ur — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) September 8, 2020

The controversy over the flyover erupted with both the Congress and the JD(S) opposing the decision of the state government to name it after Savarkar, sidelining other personalities from Karnataka.

On Monday, the JD(S)party said it opposes the decision of naming the flyover after Savarkar. “Savarkar’s name finalized for Yelahanka flyover The JD(S) party opposes naming it after a person who has nothing to do with Karnataka,” the JD(S) said in a tweet.

Condemning the decision of the government earlier, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that it is an insult to freedom fighters from Karnataka.“The decision was taken by the BJP government to name the Yelahanka flyover after Savarkar is an insult to freedom fighters from Karnataka’s soil.”

Demanding withdrawal of the decision, Siddaramaiah added, “This hasty decision to name the flyover after Savarkar is a proof that the administration is not run by an elected government but by those behind the scene… Why didn’t he (Yediyurappa) consult the opposition parties before making such anti-people decisions?”

As the flyover controversy sparked a row between the ruling and opposition parties in Karnataka, the pro-Kannada activists questioned all the three major parties about their contributions during their rules in the state.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Arun Javagal, a Kannada activist of Banavasi Balaga, a pro-Kannada organisation, said, “This is not the first time that a government is naming an infrastructure project after a leader whom the people of Karnataka don’t know. There are many freedom fighters from Karnataka… why is the government not considering them in naming an infrastructure project like this?”

Pointing out that even Congress and other political parties also did the same by naming government projects after their political leaders, he said, “The national political parties name the projects after their political leaders to get the attention of their high command. They all go with what high commands of their respective parties want. When Indira Canteen was opened by Siddaramaiah, we had campaigned to rename the canteen after Akka Mahadevi, the 12th-century poet, and call it “Akka (meaning sister in Kannada) Canteen.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.