B S Yediyurappa’s granddaughter dies by ‘suicide’ in Bengaluru

Former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s granddaughter Dr Soundarya has allegedly died by suicide in an apartment in Bengaluru on Friday morning, High Grounds police confirmed.

Soundarya’s body has been shifted to Bowring hospital in the city for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death, police added.

Soundarya was born to Yediyurappa’s first daughter Padma and worked at a private hospital in Bengaluru. She was living with her husband, who is also a doctor.

Govind Karjol, Minister of Major and Medium Irrigation of Karnataka, has reached the hospital.

Developing Story. More details are awaited.