Karnataka CM Yediyurappa discharged from hospital after recovering from Covid-19 second time

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who had tested positive for the coronavirus infection last week, was discharged from hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday morning.

He had been admitted to Manipal Hospital on April 16 after he tested positive for COVID-19. During his campaign trail for the byelections, he had developed symptoms like fever, fatigue, and initially he was taken to MS Ramamaih hospital for checkup. Once he tested positive, he was shifted to Manipal hospital in the city.

The 78-year-old leader had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 in September 2020, during the peak of the first wave of infections. Asymptomatic at the time, he had quarantined himself for a week. He was recently administered his first dose of the Covid vaccine and was scheduled to take his second dose, by then he tested positive for Covid-19.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was discharged from hospital on Thursday morning. He had been admitted to Manipal Hospital on April 16 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

After discharge from the hospital, Yediyurappa said, “Covid-19 is spreading very fast across the country and in one household, three-four people are contracting the virus. The only solution is using masks, sanitiser, and maintaining social distancing.”

He further said that he has instructed Ministers to go to their respective districts and take necessary steps to control COVID. “I had been in constant touch with Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the last four days, we will discuss enforcing strict containment measures across the state,” he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa discharged from hospital on Thursday morning. He had been admitted to Manipal Hospital on April 16 after he tested positive for COVID-19 second time.

Yediyurappa, who is 78 years old, appealed to the people not to come outside unnecessarily and sought their cooperation. “Strict measures are being taken, don’t give room for the police to collect fines for not wearing masks or to punish for flouting rules, and cooperate in the public interest,” he said.

In the past one week, the Chief Minister held several meetings from the hospital. On Monday, he chaired an all-party meeting to discuss the Covid situation and on Tuesday he attended a meeting chaired by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala after which the state government announced a state-wide night curfew and weekend curfew.

He told reporters that he will hold a cabinet meeting at 4 PM today on the Covid situation.”I have come out in good health. There is a cabinet meeting at 4 pm today. We will discuss measures to control the virus in the districts.”