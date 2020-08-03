Yediyurappa admitted to Manipal Hospital; daughter tests positive, son goes into quarantine

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, is “clinically stable” and under observation at Manipal Hospital in Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, doctors said on Monday.

While his daughter, BS Aruna Devi, has also tested positive for the virus, his son Vijayendra went into quarantine for seven days today. In a tweet, he said that his father is asymptomatic and stable in the hospital.

“Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been admitted to Manipal hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team,” Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals, said.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the chief minister had said he was being hospitalised as a precaution. “I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine.”

After testing positive for COVID19, #Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been admitted to Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road for observation. “He is doing well, is clinically stable & will be monitored closely by our team,” the hospital said in a bulletin. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/26IcP3ZCnb — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) August 3, 2020

Yediyurappa was in quarantine a couple of weeks ago after some staff at his home office ‘Krishna’ had tested positive. The infection, sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said, was detected during a routine weekly test by the health department.

Meanwhile, Opposition party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah wished Yediyurappa a speedy recovery. “I wish Shri. B S Yediyurappa a speedy recovery and to return with good health to continue his work for the people,” he tweeted.

I wish Shri. B S Yediyurappa a speedy recovery & to return with good health to continue his work for the people.@CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP https://t.co/1Z8yM5WonZ — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 2, 2020

Former prime minister and JD(S) leader, HD Devegowda, Medical Education minister Dr Sudhakar, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan and other leaders also wished the Chief Minister a speedy recovery.

Earlier, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister C T Ravi and Agriculture Minister B C Patil had tested positive and is now recovering from the disease.

Yediyurappa had attended various programmes last week, including the inauguration of the work on the Bengaluru Bio-life-sciences Park on July 29.

On July 31, he met Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, triggering speculations of a pending Cabinet expansion. He also met some of his Cabinet colleagues

On Sunday, Karnataka reported 5,532 Covid- 19 cases, taking the total to 1,34,819.

Bengaluru Urban reported 2,105 cases, followed by Ballari which saw 377 cases, Kalaburagi and Mysuru recorded 238 cases each. At least 212 cases were reported in Raichur, 182 in Udupi and 181 in Dharwad. Eight more districts recorded cases in three figures while the remaining districts reported fresh cases in two digits, according to the health department’s latest bulletin.

The number of Covid-19-related fatalities went up to 2,496 as 84 more succumbed to the disease on Sunday. Bengaluru Urban saw 21 deaths alone. Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada reported 10 deaths each followed by Dharwad which reported eight deaths.

At least 4,077 people recovered from coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 57,725 in the state.

