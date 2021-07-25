Not leadership change, but Covid & floods need more attention now: Shivakumar

Even as speculations revolving around a leadership change in Karnataka gain momentum, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that far more pressing matters, such as people suffering due to Covid-19 or floods, deserve more attention now.

“We are not worried about what happens to his (CM B S Yediyurappa’s) position or whether we are going to have a new chief minister. The people of the state are struggling to save their lives due to floods and Covid and this government has failed to protect them. It is high time this Assembly gets dissolved and we seek a fresh mandate from the people,” Shivakumar said.

He added, “When Yediyurappa took over as the CM in July 2019, he claimed there was a big political instability in the state. But this is the condition of his administration now and here is his gift to the people.”

Alleging that the Centre had “ignored” Karnataka, he further said, “When West Bengal and other states were hit by floods the last time, PM Narendra Modi had paid a visit there. Why didn’t he come to Karnataka now?”

Shivakumar also alleged that the state has been “discriminated against” and it has not received proper compensation because BJP MPs have “failed to put enough pressure on the Centre”.

Belagavi was being “neglected” even with the north Karnataka district having more than 10 MLAs from the ruling party, he alleged. “Houses have not been built there for those affected by the floods. The victims even from last year are yet to be compensated. If the BJP government is not able to do thes thingse, why should it even be in power now?” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP national president J P Nadda ruled out that there was any leadership crisis in the state and said that incumbent Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has “done good work”. The party chief’s statement, incidentally, came hours after Yediyurappa said he expected to receive a message from the BJP high command about his political future by Sunday evening.