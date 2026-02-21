At Karnataka state executive meet, Yediyurappa calls for BJP’s return to power on its own in 2028

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Thursday urged the party to work towards returning to power in the state at the BJP executive meeting in Bengaluru, where the party also passed a resolution praising the Centre for introducing the VB G Ram G scheme to replace MNREGA and reinstating an extended version of Vande Mataram.
Speaking at the state executive meeting, Yediyurappa said the BJP must resolve to come to power in Karnataka on its own strength in the 2028 Assembly elections and to remove “the corrupt Congress government”.
Yediyurappa, whose son B Y Vijayendra is the current state BJP president in Karnataka, was felicitated at the state executive for completing 50 years in active politics. Yediyurappa called for installing “a development-oriented BJP government” in the state in 2028.
Former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda said at the felicitation that it was Yediyurappa who facilitated the rise of the BJP in Karnataka.
Senior state BJP leaders, including Union ministers Pralhad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje and V Somanna, apart from central minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and the BJP’s national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Radhamohan Das Agrawal, attended the meeting.
The state executive passed four resolutions, including one “congratulating the central government for enacting the VB G Ram G Bill and for according new respect to the Vande Mataram national song which led to the spread of the freedom movement”.
In other resolutions, the state executive condemned the Congress government in Karnataka for its handling of garbage disposal in Bengaluru, corruption in government. and “for depriving SC, ST and backward classes of economic and employment opportunities”.
“The funds earmarked for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes have been used for other purposes,” the resolution stated.
