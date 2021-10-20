Yediyurappa asks BJP state chief to refrain from making disparaging comments against Rahul Gandhi

After Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel made disparaging comments against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently, former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday asked him to refrain from making such remarks.

Kateel Tuesday had said Rahul Gandhi is a “drug addict and a drug peddler”. While speaking at an event in Hubballi, Kateel claimed his remarks on Rahul were based on media reports. Congress leaders had sharply condemned the statement, asking Kateel to resign from the post.

Yediyurappa, who is in Sindagi to campaign for the BJP candidate for the upcoming Assembly bypolls, said, “No one should speak in a derogatory way against a leader like Rahul Gandhi for whom my party workers have respect. I will talk to him (Kateel) to know what is the background behind such a statement. There was no need to speak that way.”

Kateel’s statement was a reaction to Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s criticism of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Karnataka Congress’s recent tweet calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “#HebbettuGiraakiModi” which translates into the belittling Hindi expression ‘angootha chhaap’ or an illiterate person.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar has also condemned the remark made by Kateel and in a tweet said, “Yesterday I said I believe we should be civil and respectful in politics, even to our opponents. I hope the BJP agrees with me and will apologise for their state president’s abusive and unparliamentary remarks against Shri Rahul Gandhi.”

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa also took a jibe at Siddaramaiah and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy for criticising RSS. “Both of them are under the illusion that if they criticise RSS, they will come to power. It is not good to talk about RSS in this manner and unnecessarily target the organisation,” he added.

The BJP Karnataka Wednesday took to Twitter to lash out at Kumaraswamy and made remarks on his personal life. Reacting to the tweets by BJP, Kumaraswamy warned the saffron party to refrain from getting personal and he further said he knew the truth of many leaders of BJP.