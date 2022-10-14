Yediyurappa serves reminder as BJP rally reaches Ballari: ‘PM Modi made an ST woman President of India’

While addressing the people of Ballari region, which has a large number of Scheduled Tribe (ST) groups, former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader B S Yediyurappa Thursday said that the people from ST communities must constantly remind themselves that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made Droupadi Murmu a woman from ST community the President of India.

He was addressing the BJP’s Jana Sankalpa rally, apparently seen as a counter to the Congress’ ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Rahul Gandhi that entered the state on September 30.

“Our government led by PM Modi has made two people from the SC/ST communities the Presidents of India. The current President Droupadi Murmu is from a Scheduled Tribe community. You must all remember that PM Modi has always made persons belonging to the SC/ST communities the President of the country,” Yediyurappa said during the rally, which was flagged off in the poll-bound state on October 11.

Highlighting the enhanced reservations given by the BJP government, Yediyurappa said that the SC/ST communities today enjoyed more benefits than in the past.

The former CM also attacked Sonia Gandhi for ignoring the development of Ballari, the constituency she won in the 1999 general elections.

“Sonia Gandhi was elected from Ballari but she did not turn around and look at Ballari again. When Rahul Gandhi comes to Ballari ask him why his mother never returned to Ballari. Today Rahul Gandhi is on a padayatra but there will be no political gain from the padayatra,” Yediyurappa said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is accompanying Yediyurappa for the BJP rallies, said the BJP government plans to allot Rs 5,000 crore for the development of Ballari in the future.

“After PM Modi came he has been depositing money directly to the accounts of the poor. The Congress was in power at the Centre for 10 years and they looted the earth, sky, and the mines. This is why they were defeated in 2018. Now they are returning before the people, but the question that arises is what has changed. It is the same corrupt people and the same bad administration,” Bommai said.

The CM said that the Congress party tried to destroy the religion founded by social reformer Basavanna. “They tried to break a religion. We have inaugurated a statue of Basavanna. They insulted Basavanna for the sake of votes,” Bommai said in Siruguppa in the Ballari district.

Earlier at another rally in the Huvina Hadagali region, Bommai claimed that the Congress party has a culture of making payments to its central leadership and this had landed Karnataka’s Congress party chief D K Shivakumar in a soup. “As long as that party was in power in Karnataka they made this state as an ATM. Shivakumar was caught by the Enforcement Directorate when he had gone to make a payment. If Karnataka is lagging in development it is due to corruption of the Congress,” Bommai said.