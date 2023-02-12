scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Yediyurappa says no to naming Shivamogga airport after him: ‘Should be named after Kuvempu’

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier said the state government had decided to name the airport after his predecessor.

B S Yediyurappa (File)

Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa Sunday said the newly constructed airport in Shivamogga should be named after Jnanpith award winner Kuvempu, days after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state government had decided to name the airport after his predecessor.

Speaking to reporters at Shivamogga, Yediyurappa said, “In the (ongoing) legislature session, we will take a unanimous decision and send it (the proposal) to the Centre. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to inaugurate the airport on February 27, I request him to make this announcement (of naming it after Kuvempu),” he said. PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the airport on February 27, coinciding with Yediyurappa’s 80th birthday.

“(Kuvempu is) the greatest poet of the 20th century, the first Kannadiga to win the Jnanpith award. He was awarded the ‘Rashtrakavi’ title in 1964. He has authored the Kannada state anthem. Shivamogga airport should be named after Kuvempu,” Yediyurappa said.

A few days ago, Bommai had said at an event held in Shivamogga that the state cabinet had decided to propose Yediyurappa’s name for the airport. This was the second time over the past 12 months that the government was pushing to name it after the veteran BJP leader, even after Yediyurappa had written to the government advising against the same in April 2022.

The Bommai government’s move is widely seen as an attempt to cajole the senior leader who is said to be unhappy about being sidelined since his ouster as Karnataka chief minister in 2021. His appointment to the BJP Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee last year had done little to address the disgruntlement.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 17:12 IST
