Lakes of Bengaluru: Yediyur lake, a treasure trove with a history of 1,400 years.

The Yediyur lake in Bengaluru South is one of the oldest in the city, dating back to the Hoysala dynasty. Originally spread over 18.2 acres, the lake has now been reduced to 10.7 acres, after being encroached on over the years.

As per a board put up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the lake is 1,400 years old. “The historical records say that Shantalaldevi, wife of King Vishnuvardhana of the Hoysala dynasty, visited the lake and donated food to the poor. Historians say that Shantaladevi also visited a temple near the lake,” the board reads.

The lake later was a witness to various kingdoms thereafter. Near the lake are the centuries-old temples of Anjaneya and Gandamma.

Santhosh P (78), who stays nearby, said, “The lake was surrounded by farmland decades ago. The temples nearby are also very old. I had seen the lake in my childhood. Today there is no farmland but there are high-rise apartments and roads around. However, the lake and the temples are old enough to remind the present generation of the rich history of the area. We take pride in the fact that we live in a historical locality and the lake is a testimony to the historical era.”

The lake, till a few years ago, was left neglected. In 2018, the BBMP restored the lake, introduced boating and built a park around the waterbody, which thousands visit now.

“Roughly Rs 12 crore was spent. The lake was inaugurated by former mayor Gangambike. It is one the pristine lakes in south Bengaluru and lush greenery is maintained around it. Security measures are also intact. Boating was introduced on this lake but there are no motorboats here. We allow only pedal boats,” a BBMP official said.

The lake also has a temple tank called Kalyani. It is used for idol immersion during festivals. “In September, we cleaned Kalyani as well,” the official said.

According to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, the Yediyur lake’s water quality falls under the class D category—fit for the propagation of wildlife and fisheries. (Express photo by Jithendra M.) According to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, the Yediyur lake’s water quality falls under the class D category—fit for the propagation of wildlife and fisheries. (Express photo by Jithendra M.)

According to the BBMP, 30 species of winged visitors have been identified at the lake. These include the western wagtail, shikra, little cormorant, darter, grey-bellied cuckoo, little ring plover, common myna, white-cheeked barbet and the white ibis.

However, civic activists had protested the concreting in the lake’s surroundings, including for the installation of a 32-ft bronze statue of Swami Vivekananda at a corner of the waterbody in 2011.

A civic activist said on the condition of anonymity, “The state government cries for funds when we say that lakes need to be restored and maintained. But when it comes to wasting taxpayer money and disturbing the lake’s ecology, this is what is done. The lake would attract more birds if the concrete structures are removed. If the surroundings are filled with more greenery, by creating scrublands for instance, ground-nesting birds can make use of the space. And plastic water bottles and garbage should be removed from the corner of the lake.”

According to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, the Yediyur lake’s water quality falls under the class D category—fit for the propagation of wildlife and fisheries.