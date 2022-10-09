scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Yatra objective is to bring India together, not 2024 polls: Rahul

Addressing a press conference here during the yatra, he said thousands of crores of media money has been spent in trying to project him in a way which is just "untruthful and wrong", and the people who care to look carefully will see what his truth is.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Tumakuru district, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the objective of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was not 2024 general elections but to unite the people of the country, as he alleged that the BJP-RSS were spreading “violence and hatred”.

Addressing a press conference here during the yatra, he said thousands of crores of media money has been spent in trying to project him in a way which is just “untruthful and wrong”, and the people who care to look carefully will see what his truth is.

He said the yatra’s objective was to bring India together and not the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“The objective as I have stated is to bring India together. Objective from my perspective is not the 2024 elections. I am seeing that India is being divided, violence is being spread in our society and this is damaging our country,” the former Congress chief said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pyllida Jay’s ‘Inspired By India’ explores the many way...Premium
Pyllida Jay’s ‘Inspired By India’ explores the many way...
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...Premium
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 millionPremium
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 million
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate itPremium
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it

Gandhi said the yatra is aimed at raising three fundamental issues that are interconnected — violence and hatred “the BJP-RSS are spreading and the division that they are carrying out”; the massive concentration of wealth being allowed, which is destroying India’s economy and resulting in unemployment; and massive and continuous increase in prices.

Expelled JD(S) MLA joins Cong march

The ninth day of the Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra saw expelled JD(S) MLA Gubbi Srinivas participating in the march. He represents Gubbi constituency in Tumakuru district. Srinivas was introduced to Rahul by former Deputy CM G Parameshwara as he joined the march. The legislator was expelled after the party accused him of cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha elections held in July, a charge he denies.

More from Bangalore

With PTI inputs

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-10-2022 at 01:10:23 am
Next Story

Weekly Horoscope, October 9, 2022 – October 15, 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement