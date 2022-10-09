Yatra objective is to bring India together, not 2024 polls: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the objective of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was not 2024 general elections but to unite the people of the country, as he alleged that the BJP-RSS were spreading “violence and hatred”.

Addressing a press conference here during the yatra, he said thousands of crores of media money has been spent in trying to project him in a way which is just “untruthful and wrong”, and the people who care to look carefully will see what his truth is.

He said the yatra’s objective was to bring India together and not the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“The objective as I have stated is to bring India together. Objective from my perspective is not the 2024 elections. I am seeing that India is being divided, violence is being spread in our society and this is damaging our country,” the former Congress chief said.

Gandhi said the yatra is aimed at raising three fundamental issues that are interconnected — violence and hatred “the BJP-RSS are spreading and the division that they are carrying out”; the massive concentration of wealth being allowed, which is destroying India’s economy and resulting in unemployment; and massive and continuous increase in prices.

Expelled JD(S) MLA joins Cong march

The ninth day of the Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra saw expelled JD(S) MLA Gubbi Srinivas participating in the march. He represents Gubbi constituency in Tumakuru district. Srinivas was introduced to Rahul by former Deputy CM G Parameshwara as he joined the march. The legislator was expelled after the party accused him of cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha elections held in July, a charge he denies.

With PTI inputs