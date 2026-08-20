He took his 3 children to a Karnataka canal. Minutes later, 2 were dead

The Yadgir police said they have registered a murder case against the man. (Express Photo/Special Arrangement)

On Wednesday afternoon, a man rode his motorcycle to an irrigation canal in Karnataka’s Yadgir district with his three children. Minutes later, the police said, the 36-year-old pushed his nine-year-old daughter and two-and-a-half-year-old son into the canal near Ganganala village.

According to the Yadgir police, the man then travelled to town with his surviving daughter, 6, called the 112 emergency helpline, and told them what he had done. The police and the Fire and Emergency Services launched a search operation immediately.

Hampered by darkness on Wednesday night, search efforts resumed Thursday morning after authorities requested Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited (KBJNL) officials to stop the flow of water in the canal.