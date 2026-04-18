Y Combinator brings ‘Startup School India’ to Bengaluru: Founders and investors gather at Electronic City

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A US-based startup incubator, Y Combinator, is holding a two-day Startup School India event in Bengaluru on Saturday at the White Feather Convention Centre in Electronic City. According to Y Combinator, the event is targeted mainly at engineers and company builders interested in startups, while college students and others have also been permitted to apply for entry.
“Startup School India will bring together two thousand of the top founders, engineers, and builders across India to hear from leading startup founders and investors,” Y Combinator said in a statement.
While entry to the event is free, Y Combinator has been selecting specific attendees to join the event based on applications. Student attendees will also be eligible to use Y Combinator’s AI stack after attending the event and will be provided $25,000 worth of AI tokens.
Set up in the US in 2005, the incubator selects four batches of startups each year and provides benefits, such as an investment of $5,00,000. Companies that have benefited from Y Combinator’s past events include major Indian startups like online marketplace Meesho.
It had first conducted an AI Startup School event in June last year in San Francisco, with speakers like Tesla’s Elon Musk and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella.
The Bengaluru event will include speakers such as Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur, Meesho CEO Vidit Aatrey, and CEO/co-founder of delivery service Zepto Aadit Palicha, amongst several others, including senior Y Combinator partners.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram