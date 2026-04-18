Y Combinator brings ‘Startup School India’ to Bengaluru: Founders and investors gather at Electronic City

While entry to the event is free, Y Combinator has been selecting specific attendees to join the event based on applications. (Photo: Y Combinator/LinkedIn)

A US-based startup incubator, Y Combinator, is holding a two-day Startup School India event in Bengaluru on Saturday at the White Feather Convention Centre in Electronic City. According to Y Combinator, the event is targeted mainly at engineers and company builders interested in startups, while college students and others have also been permitted to apply for entry.

“Startup School India will bring together two thousand of the top founders, engineers, and builders across India to hear from leading startup founders and investors,” Y Combinator said in a statement.

While entry to the event is free, Y Combinator has been selecting specific attendees to join the event based on applications. Student attendees will also be eligible to use Y Combinator’s AI stack after attending the event and will be provided $25,000 worth of AI tokens.