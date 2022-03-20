Y-category security for Karnataka HC judges who pronounced verdict in hijab row: CM Bommai

The state government will provide Y-category security to three judges of the Karnataka High Court, including Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, who recently upheld the ban on hijab in the state’s educational institutions, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Sunday.

Bommai’s statement comes in the wake of the emergence of a video in which a man is seen issuing threats against the three judges. “This is one of the alarming signs in democracy and we should ensure that these kinds of anti-national forces don’t grow. Law and order are in place in the country because of the judiciary,” the chief minister said outside his residence on Sunday.

The three-judge bench also comprised Justices Krishna Dixit and Khazi M Jaibunnisa. According to police sources, two people have been arrested in Tamil Nadu after the video came to light.

“I am also questioning the pseudo seculars who are remaining silent. This is not secularism, but communalism. We have to stand together and protest against this act,” Bommai added.

On Saturday, advocate Umapathi S complained to the registrar general of the Karnataka High Court that he received a video message on WhatsApp in which a person, during a public meeting, refers to the alleged murder of a judge in Jharkhand while he was out walking.

The high court recently upheld the state government’s decision to ban the hijab inside classrooms stating that it was not an essential practice in Islam.